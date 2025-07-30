Indiqube Spaces makes stock market debut: Here's what to know

IPO details and financial performance

The IPO included ₹650 crore in new shares and ₹50 crore offered by existing holders, with each share priced at ₹237.

While Indiqube posted a net loss of ₹139.62 crore this year, that's actually better than last year's numbers.

With 105 centers in 15 cities and their MiQube platform making flexible workspaces easier for big companies, all eyes are on how their shares perform from here.