Next Article
Indiqube Spaces makes stock market debut: Here's what to know
Indiqube Spaces, known for its trendy managed office spaces across India, just made its debut on the stock market this Wednesday, July 30, 2025.
The company raised ₹700 crore through its IPO, but with no buzz in the gray market (GMP is zero), investors seem a bit cautious about jumping in.
IPO details and financial performance
The IPO included ₹650 crore in new shares and ₹50 crore offered by existing holders, with each share priced at ₹237.
While Indiqube posted a net loss of ₹139.62 crore this year, that's actually better than last year's numbers.
With 105 centers in 15 cities and their MiQube platform making flexible workspaces easier for big companies, all eyes are on how their shares perform from here.