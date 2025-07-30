Tata Motors to acquire Italian commercial vehicle maker Iveco for $4.5bn

Tata Motors is in talks to acquire the commercial vehicle arm of Italy's Iveco Group for $4.5 billion (about ₹37,000 crore). If approved, this will be Tata's biggest auto deal since Jaguar Land Rover in 2008, and their second-largest acquisition ever.

Iveco's global presence and Tata's dominance in India Iveco is a big player globally—70% of its revenue comes from trucks, and it holds over 13% of the world's light commercial vehicle market.

Tata already leads India's heavy vehicle space with a 49% share and ₹75,000 crore in revenue last year.

Strategic benefits for Tata in this deal This move helps Tata expand into Europe and access advanced powertrain tech—key for future vehicles.

It also fits with their plan to split off the commercial vehicle business by December 2025.