Apple pushes back against US DOJ's 'smartphone monopoly' lawsuit
Apple is pushing back against a major lawsuit from the US Department of Justice, which accuses the company of running a "smartphone monopoly" and blocking competition in things like super apps, cloud gaming, messaging, smartwatches, and tap-to-pay features.
Apple says these claims don't reflect how its ecosystem actually works—and warns that forcing changes could limit consumer choice and slow down innovation.
Apple argues its ecosystem already offers these options
To defend itself, Apple points out that iPhone users can already use popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal, enjoy cloud gaming through browsers or the App Store, and connect third-party smartwatches easily.
The company also argues its tap-to-pay system keeps user data safer than what regulators are suggesting.
According to Apple, this lawsuit could set a risky precedent by letting regulators dictate tech design—potentially putting privacy and security at risk for everyone.