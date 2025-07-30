Apple pushes back against US DOJ's 'smartphone monopoly' lawsuit

Apple argues its ecosystem already offers these options

To defend itself, Apple points out that iPhone users can already use popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal, enjoy cloud gaming through browsers or the App Store, and connect third-party smartwatches easily.

The company also argues its tap-to-pay system keeps user data safer than what regulators are suggesting.

According to Apple, this lawsuit could set a risky precedent by letting regulators dictate tech design—potentially putting privacy and security at risk for everyone.