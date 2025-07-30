M&B Engineering IPO: Apply if you want exposure to PEBs

Started in 1981, M&B Engineering builds pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) and runs two big plants—one in Gujarat and another new one in Tamil Nadu —together making over 100,000 metric tons a year. They ship their products to 22 countries, including the US and Brazil.

Employees get a discount of ₹36 per share

Most shares are reserved for big institutional investors, but retail buyers get a slice too.

Money raised will go toward new machinery, paying off debt, and daily business needs.

The company has already secured nearly half the funds from major anchor investors before launch.