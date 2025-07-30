MCX share split likely on August 1: What to know
MCX, India's top commodity exchange, is set for a big board meeting on August 1.
They'll be checking their latest quarterly results and might announce a share split—meaning each share could be divided into smaller units if regulators give the green light.
MCX dominates India's commodity market
MCX basically runs the show in India's commodity market with a massive 98% market share and just got named the world's largest commodity options exchange.
They recently launched Cardamom Futures to help South Indian farmers manage prices better.
Even though MCX shares dropped 11% over three months, most analysts still say "Buy," with an average target price near ₹7,761.
Insider trading window details
To keep things fair and transparent before the meeting, MCX closed its insider trading window at the start of July—it'll reopen two days after any big announcements.