QIPs in July alone could surpass $9.2B

25 companies have raised ₹561 billion through QIPs this year

So far this year, 25 companies have already raised ₹561 billion through QIPs, showing just how popular this route has become.

SBI's recent offering was a hit, with demand four times higher than shares available.

Now, more than 10 banks (think Axis Bank Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd.) plus Reliance Power Ltd. are lining up for their own QIPs—attracting investors who want large stakes at set prices and helping companies grab cash quickly before market conditions shift again.