Gold prices remain steady as investors await Fed's policy update
Gold is hanging out at $3,329 an ounce, barely budging while investors watch for the US Federal Reserve's policy update.
Futures ticked up just 0.1%, and a strong US dollar kept things calm.
Meanwhile, all eyes are also on US-China trade talks as their tariff truce deadline approaches.
Why gold is the go-to investment during uncertain times
Gold usually gets popular when things feel uncertain—like now.
The Fed's next move could shake up inflation and borrowing costs, which matters if you're thinking about investing or just watching your wallet.
Plus, what happens between the US and China affects global growth—and your future job market.
Investors are in wait-and-see mode ahead of Fed's speech
Everyone's in wait-and-see mode before the Fed speaks and Chair Powell gives his press conference.
A stronger dollar makes gold pricier for buyers worldwide.
Add in ongoing trade talks and geopolitical tensions, and it's no wonder investors are playing it safe until more clues drop later this month.