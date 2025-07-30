LGES to supply LFP batteries to Tesla for energy storage

Deal could help US build local supply chains

These LFP batteries will be made at LGES's Michigan factory, which only started rolling them out in May.

They're safer and cheaper than traditional nickel-based batteries—a win for both the planet and your wallet.

This move also shows how US companies are working hard to build local supply chains instead of relying on imports, especially as the EV and clean energy race heats up.

For anyone curious about where clean tech is headed, this is one of those deals that could shape the future.