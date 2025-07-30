Next Article
Trump threatens 25% tariff on Indian goods
Donald Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on goods coming from India unless the two countries can agree on a trade deal soon.
Talks have dragged on for months without much progress.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer mentioned that while India seems open to making changes, both sides still need to work out the details.
US-India trade gap keeps getting bigger
The US-India trade gap keeps getting bigger—in 2024, the US bought $87.4 billion worth of stuff from India but sold back only $41.8 billion.
Most of those imports are things like medicines and tech gear.
Even with this imbalance, India's commerce minister says he's hopeful about reaching an agreement by Trump's August 1 deadline, though there are still some tricky issues left to solve.
```