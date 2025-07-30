Trump threatens 25% tariff on Indian goods

US-India trade gap keeps getting bigger

The US-India trade gap keeps getting bigger—in 2024, the US bought $87.4 billion worth of stuff from India but sold back only $41.8 billion.

Most of those imports are things like medicines and tech gear.

Even with this imbalance, India's commerce minister says he's hopeful about reaching an agreement by Trump's August 1 deadline, though there are still some tricky issues left to solve.

```