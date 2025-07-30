Next Article
P&G is raising prices on 25% of its products
P&G is bumping up prices on about 25% of its US products—including basics like Bounty paper towels and Tide detergent—starting next week.
The move comes after new tariffs announced by President Trump in April, with P&G passing some of those extra costs onto shoppers.
Price changes expected as stores run out of older inventory
This price jump hits as P&G's stock has dropped 19% since the tariff news, and other big brands like Nestle and Kimberly-Clark are seeing similar dips—even while the S&P 500 keeps climbing.
Analysts say inflation from these tariffs will likely peak late this year or early next, so you might notice more price changes as stores run out of older inventory.