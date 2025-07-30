W Health Ventures, 2070 Health target $70 million for India healthcare

Fund focuses on single-specialty care platforms, AI-driven B2B healthcare services

This fund is all about single-specialty care platforms and AI-powered B2B healthcare services—think tech-driven solutions that are in high demand, especially in the US.

W Health has already kicked things off with a $10 million seed investment in EverHope Oncology. Previously, their $50 million fund helped out mental health app Wysa and virtual therapy platform Kins.

Since launching in 2019, W Health has focused on digital health and chronic disease management, aiming to give startups not just money but also the know-how to navigate healthcare's tricky landscape.