Global Capability Centers outpace Indian IT firms in hiring

GCCs have added over 100,000 new jobs by FY25

Nearly 1,700 GCCs have added over 100,000 new jobs by FY25, leaving major IT companies far behind with just 13,500 new hires.

Sectors like banking and finance are seeing the biggest changes.

To stay in the game, Indian IT firms are teaming up with these centers to keep digital innovation rolling and find new ways to grow.