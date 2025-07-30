Global Capability Centers outpace Indian IT firms in hiring
Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are quickly changing how tech work gets done in India. Instead of outsourcing, big companies now prefer building their own teams here.
In FY24, GCCs grew a whopping 40%, and are expected to have double-digit growth in FY25, while traditional Indian IT firms barely hit 5%.
With AI and automation speeding things up, this shift has led to major layoffs—like TCS cutting 12,200 jobs as the industry adapts.
GCCs have added over 100,000 new jobs by FY25
Nearly 1,700 GCCs have added over 100,000 new jobs by FY25, leaving major IT companies far behind with just 13,500 new hires.
Sectors like banking and finance are seeing the biggest changes.
To stay in the game, Indian IT firms are teaming up with these centers to keep digital innovation rolling and find new ways to grow.