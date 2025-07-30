NSDL's IPO is live—should you subscribe?
NSDL's IPO is now live, with shares priced at ₹760-₹800 each. This is a pure offer-for-sale, so the money raised goes to big existing shareholders like SBI, HDFC Bank, and NSE—not to NSDL itself.
Anchor investors like LIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority have already put in ₹1,201 crore.
If you're thinking of applying, the minimum investment for retail folks is ₹14,400 for 18 shares.
Before you decide, know more about NSDL
NSDL is India's largest securities depository—it basically keeps digital records of who owns which stocks and bonds (₹464 trillion worth as of March 2024).
Since 1996, it's been making trading safer and smoother for everyone in the market.
In the financial year ending in 2024, it made ₹1,535.19 crore in revenue and earned a net profit of ₹343.12 crore.
Risks to consider before investing
Analysts at Anand Rathi and Angel One say "subscribe" but point out some risks—like heavy dependence on market activity and competition from rival CDSL.
They see growth ahead if India's markets keep expanding but remind investors there are no guarantees.
Allotment results are expected by August 4; listing should happen August 6.
