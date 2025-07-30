NSDL's IPO is live—should you subscribe? Business Jul 30, 2025

NSDL's IPO is now live, with shares priced at ₹760-₹800 each. This is a pure offer-for-sale, so the money raised goes to big existing shareholders like SBI, HDFC Bank, and NSE—not to NSDL itself.

Anchor investors like LIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority have already put in ₹1,201 crore.

If you're thinking of applying, the minimum investment for retail folks is ₹14,400 for 18 shares.