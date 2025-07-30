Government to add independent directors on boards of big PSUs Business Jul 30, 2025

The Indian government is gearing up to overhaul the boards of big public sector companies like BHEL, ONGC, NTPC, BPCL, HPCL, IOC, and SAIL in the next six months.

The main change? More independent non-official directors—at least one-third of each board—so these companies can work more freely and match up with international standards.