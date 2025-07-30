Next Article
TCS to hire 40,000 freshers this year, despite layoffs
TCS is still going big on campus hiring this year, planning to bring in 40,000 freshers—even though over 12,000 middle and senior execs are facing layoffs.
The company's betting on young talent with skills in new tech (and yes, lower salaries), using its CodeVita hackathon to spot the best candidates.
Campus hiring in full swing
Emails have already gone out to engineering colleges, with selections starting in August.
Despite a dip in revenue and tighter client budgets lately, TCS is sticking to its fresher hiring plans while trimming about 2% of its workforce—mostly senior roles.
Rival IT giants like Infosys and Wipro are also ramping up their own campus recruitment drives this year.