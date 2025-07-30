Next Article
NSE's Q1 profit jumps 10% sequentially to ₹2,924 crore
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just posted a ₹2,924 crore profit after tax for the June 2023 quarter—a solid 10% jump from last quarter.
This boost came from a 7% rise in revenue, mainly thanks to more people trading in both cash and derivatives markets.
Trading activity boosts revenue
NSE's revenue got a lift from higher transaction charges as trading activity picked up.
The average daily traded volume in the cash market shot up by 14% to ₹1,08,542 crore.
Even though overall revenue dipped 11% compared to last year, profit after tax actually rose by 14%.
Despite recent market ups and downs, NSE managed to stay profitable by keeping trading volumes high.