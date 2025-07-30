Space Force bets on satellites to boost comms
The US Space Force just handed out $37.3 million to big names like Boeing and Northrop Grumman, plus Viasat, Intelsat, and newcomer Astranis.
The goal? To fast-track a new wave of secure satellite tech for military use—think stronger, jam-resistant connections for troops on the ground.
This is all part of a much bigger $4 billion push to keep US communications safe and reliable.
Instead of sticking with old-school government contracts, the Space Force is tapping into commercial speed and creativity.
Companies have until January 2026 to pitch their satellite designs, with one set to launch as early as 2028.
Program lead Cordell DeLaPena Jr. summed it up: using "commercial approaches" is about boosting capabilities quickly so the military can stay ahead of threats.
It's also a way to spark more competition—and fresh ideas—in space tech.