Jio adds 1.9 million subscribers in June, Airtel gains momentum
India's wireless subscriber base jumped by 2.46 million in June, mostly thanks to Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel—and nearly all of this growth came from cities.
Rural areas actually saw a small dip, showing just how much the action is shifting to urban markets.
Jio continues to dominate, but Airtel is catching up
Jio added a massive 1.9 million new users, pushing its total to over 477 million.
Airtel also picked up speed, gaining around 763,000 subscribers for a total of 391 million.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea lost over 200,000 users—so the gap between top players is only getting wider.
Private players control over 92% of the market
Jio now holds a strong 41% market share, while Airtel sits at about 34%.
Together with other private companies, they control more than 92% of the wireless market—leaving public players like BSNL trailing behind.
MNP requests surge as consumers seek better options
Airtel grew its fixed wireless access (FWA) user base by over 200,000; Jio leads here too with more than six million FWA users.
Fixed broadband subscriptions also climbed to nearly 45 million nationwide.
Plus, with over 13 million people requesting mobile number portability last month alone, it's clear that consumers are always on the lookout for better deals and faster internet.