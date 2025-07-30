Apple to launch free manufacturing academy in Detroit

The academy will run sessions on how AI can boost manufacturing, ways to automate tasks, and how data can improve quality. Apple engineers and MSU faculty will be there for both in-person and online guidance. Plus, virtual classes later this year will cover project management and tips for making manufacturing smoother.

Apple's $500B US investment

This move is part of Apple's massive $500 billion investment in the US by 2029—think new facilities and stronger supply chains nationwide.

It also answers calls for more American-made tech jobs, even though most iPhones are still made overseas because of costs.

For anyone interested in tech or manufacturing careers, it's a big step forward.