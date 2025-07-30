Next Article
Tata Motors to acquire truck giant Iveco for $4.5 billion
Tata Motors is about to make its biggest move yet—buying Italian truck giant Iveco for $4.5 billion from the Agnelli family.
The deal skips Iveco's defense business, which will be sold off separately, and an official announcement should drop soon once the boards sign off.
Iveco's shares shot up over 7%
This isn't just a big buy—it's Tata leveling up in Europe, adding to their earlier Jaguar Land Rover win back in 2008.
After news broke, Iveco's shares shot up over 7%, doubling their value this year alone.
Plus, Tata and the Agnellis aren't strangers—they've teamed up before with Fiat, so there's some history here that makes this partnership extra interesting for anyone watching global business moves.