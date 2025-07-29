Jewelers allegedly dodging taxes by using banned accounting tricks Business Jul 29, 2025

The Income Tax Department is going after several jewelry companies for allegedly using banned accounting tricks to hide profits and dodge taxes.

For years, some jewelers have been undervaluing their gold inventory by using the LIFO (last-in, first-out) method—which isn't allowed—making their profits look smaller and shrinking what they owe in taxes.

This has reportedly been happening since at least 2017-18, despite clear tax rules against it.