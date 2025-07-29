LIC leads anchor investment in NSDL's ₹1,201cr IPO

Alongside LIC , heavy hitters like Small Cap World Fund, Fidelity India Focus Fund, SBI Banking & Financial Services, and Nippon Life Trustee joined in. Indian mutual funds snapped up over a third of the anchor shares through 22 different schemes. This IPO is an Offer for Sale by current shareholders—so no new shares are being created.

NSDL has been around since 1996 and is basically the backbone of India's securities market—holding nearly 87% of all securities by value.

They made it possible to hold shares electronically and handle trading safely online.

The IPO closes August 1, with listing expected on BSE and NSE soon after.