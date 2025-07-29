Wall Street takes a breather ahead of Fed meeting

When markets get jumpy, it's usually a sign that people are worried about what comes next—especially with interest rates. Right now, folks are moving money into safer bets like gold (up slightly) and government bonds, while oil prices also climbed thanks to supply jitters. Even the euro lost some ground against the dollar.

Mixed results from big companies kept things interesting: Corning soared over 12% after strong guidance, but Carrier tumbled 11% following weak earnings.

PayPal and Brown & Brown both dropped more than 9%, while UPS posted sharp losses.

Over in Europe, markets actually closed higher—consumer and energy stocks led the way as everyone waits to see what signals come out of the Fed this week.