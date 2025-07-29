L&T's order book crosses ₹6 lakh crore for 1st time

Fresh orders surge 33% year-on-year

L&T's revenue shot up 16% to ₹63,679 crore this quarter, with international projects now making up more than half of its business.

The company landed fresh orders worth ₹94,453 crore—a 33% increase from last year—with overseas deals leading the way.

All this pushed their total order book from ₹5.79 lakh crore in March to a new record of ₹6.12 lakh crore.