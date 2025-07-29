L&T's order book crosses ₹6 lakh crore for 1st time
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India's top infrastructure giant, just crossed a major milestone: its order book topped ₹6 lakh crore for the first time ever in Q1 FY26.
This big leap is thanks to strong project wins both in India and the Middle East.
L&T also saw its profits jump 30% year-on-year, hitting ₹3,617 crore for the quarter ending June 2025.
Fresh orders surge 33% year-on-year
L&T's revenue shot up 16% to ₹63,679 crore this quarter, with international projects now making up more than half of its business.
The company landed fresh orders worth ₹94,453 crore—a 33% increase from last year—with overseas deals leading the way.
All this pushed their total order book from ₹5.79 lakh crore in March to a new record of ₹6.12 lakh crore.
Energy projects segment sees revenue jump of 50%
The energy projects segment increased its revenue by 50% to ₹12,470 crore and saw new orders surge four times over to ₹31,420 crore.
Infrastructure projects also grew steadily.
One highlight: L&T bagged a massive offshore contract worth ₹15,000 crore from a key Middle East client—covering everything from engineering to installation of offshore structures.