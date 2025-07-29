Varun Beverages posts ₹1,325 crore profit despite dip in revenue

Varun Beverages, the company behind many of PepsiCo's soft drinks in India, just posted a 5% jump in profits for the first quarter of FY26—hitting ₹1,325 crore and beating what analysts expected. But not everything fizzed: revenue actually dipped by 2.3% to ₹7,334 crore as unseasonal rains put a damper on sales.

Core earnings steady Even with less money coming in, Varun Beverages kept its core earnings (EBITDA) steady at ₹1,999 crore.

Margins even improved a bit to 28.5%, thanks to smarter operations and currency gains—showing they can stay profitable when things get tricky.

Sales volumes dropped by 3% Sales volumes dropped by 3%, mostly because India saw a slowdown.

But global markets stepped up: sales outside India grew by over 15%, with South Africa alone jumping more than 16%.

The company also bought half of Everest Industrial Lanka to boost its cooler game.