LTIMindtree to revamp PAN system—what's changing
Big update coming to the way we handle PAN cards!
The Income Tax Department has awarded the ₹800 crore PAN 2.0 project to LTIMindtree Limited, teaming up with them to give taxpayer registration a major tech boost.
Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs back in November 2023, this new system is set to roll out in about 18 months.
One number for all government services
PAN 2.0 will use your PAN as a single ID across all government digital systems—no more juggling different numbers or dealing with mismatched info.
The upgrade promises faster service, better data accuracy, stronger security, and even eco-friendly processes.
It's all part of making tax stuff simpler and more reliable for everyone, especially in our digital-first world.
