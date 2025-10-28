L&T's heavy engineering arm lands major contracts, both domestic and international
Larsen & Toubro's Heavy Engineering arm recently scored major contracts—worth between ₹1,000 and ₹2,500 crore—from both Indian and global clients.
The deals cover equipment for oil & gas, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and nuclear power projects.
It's a strong nod to L&T's reputation for delivering complex tech on a big stage.
Internationally, L&T will send vessels for a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) fractionator project in the US and supply the cartridge for a blue ammonia project in Louisiana.
They're also making equipment for fertilizer plants in Mexico, heat exchangers for Brazil, and equipment for a refinery and integrated petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia.
Back home in India, they'll provide heat exchanger packages to a big plant in Gujarat and supply critical components for nuclear projects here and overseas.
This is another example of an Indian engineering giant making waves globally—and showing how homegrown talent can compete at the highest level.
For anyone interested in tech careers or global business wins coming out of India in 2025, it's worth keeping an eye on moves like this.