L&T's heavy engineering arm lands major contracts, both domestic and international

Internationally, L&T will send vessels for a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) fractionator project in the US and supply the cartridge for a blue ammonia project in Louisiana.

They're also making equipment for fertilizer plants in Mexico, heat exchangers for Brazil, and equipment for a refinery and integrated petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia.

Back home in India, they'll provide heat exchanger packages to a big plant in Gujarat and supply critical components for nuclear projects here and overseas.