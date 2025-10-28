Amazon to lay off over 1,000 employees in India
Amazon India is letting go of around 900 to 1,100 employees this week as part of a bigger global restructuring.
This move is tied to Amazon's plan to cut about 30,000 corporate jobs worldwide—their largest workforce reduction since 2022.
In India, the layoffs will affect roles in HR, operations, and AWS, though the exact percentage of local staff impacted is not specified.
Layoffs reflect a broader trend in the tech industry
Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy is aiming to streamline things after the pandemic expansion boom.
Even with these cuts, Amazon says it's still committed to India—they invested ₹2,000 crore this year (June 2025) to boost logistics and fulfillment here.
The layoffs also reflect a wider tech trend: companies like Microsoft and Google are trimming teams as they lean more into AI and automation for efficiency.