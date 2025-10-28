Amazon to lay off over 1,000 employees in India

Layoffs reflect a broader trend in the tech industry

Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy is aiming to streamline things after the pandemic expansion boom.

Even with these cuts, Amazon says it's still committed to India—they invested ₹2,000 crore this year (June 2025) to boost logistics and fulfillment here.

The layoffs also reflect a wider tech trend: companies like Microsoft and Google are trimming teams as they lean more into AI and automation for efficiency.