MCX glitch during silver options expiry raises questions
On Tuesday, a technical glitch at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) delayed trading for hours, hitting right during the crucial silver options expiry.
With markets only opening at 1:25pm instead of 9am traders couldn't close their positions and were left exposed to big price swings—especially rough since silver prices dropped nearly 20% from mid-October highs.
Calls for forensic audit of MCX's systems
This isn't just a one-off slip—similar outages happened in July and in February last year.
Now, experts are pushing for a forensic audit of MCX's systems, and some traders are thinking about moving to other platforms like NSE or BSE if these problems keep popping up.
For anyone interested in how tech can shake up financial markets—or what happens when things break down—this is one to watch.