MCX glitch during silver options expiry raises questions

Calls for forensic audit of MCX's systems

This isn't just a one-off slip—similar outages happened in July and in February last year.

Now, experts are pushing for a forensic audit of MCX's systems, and some traders are thinking about moving to other platforms like NSE or BSE if these problems keep popping up.

For anyone interested in how tech can shake up financial markets—or what happens when things break down—this is one to watch.