Tata Steel hits 52-week high on Motilal Oswal, InCred upgrades

From Europe comeback to India demand: Tata Steel's growth roadmap

Tata Steel is making a comeback in Europe, nearly breaking even after cutting costs and restructuring.

Back home, demand for steel is set to grow by around 8-10% over FY26-27.

To keep up, Tata Steel plans to ramp up capacity from 26.5 million tons to 40 million tons by 2030, aiming for a hefty ₹957 billion in operating cash flow.