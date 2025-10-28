Tata Steel hits 52-week high on Motilal Oswal, InCred upgrades
Tata Steel's stock just hit a fresh 52-week high at ₹182, rising 3% on Tuesday and notching its fifth straight day of gains.
This rally follows upbeat upgrades from Motilal Oswal and InCred Equities, as analysts see brighter days ahead for the company—especially with India's proposed safeguard duty on flat steel products expected to boost local prices and earnings.
From Europe comeback to India demand: Tata Steel's growth roadmap
Tata Steel is making a comeback in Europe, nearly breaking even after cutting costs and restructuring.
Back home, demand for steel is set to grow by around 8-10% over FY26-27.
To keep up, Tata Steel plans to ramp up capacity from 26.5 million tons to 40 million tons by 2030, aiming for a hefty ₹957 billion in operating cash flow.
Analysts bullish on Tata Steel; net debt manageable
Analysts are betting on Tata Steel thanks to expected demand from European rebuilding efforts and India's industrial growth.
Motilal Oswal now calls it a "Buy" with a target price of ₹210; InCred says "Add."
As of June 2025, the company's net debt was ₹848 billion—but with manageable leverage (net debt-to-EBITDA at 3.21x), they're well-positioned for expansion.