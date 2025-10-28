Why Jana Small Finance Bank's shares are down today

Universal bank status would have been a game-changer

If Jana had gotten universal bank status, it could have lowered its funding costs—a big deal for any growing bank.

To qualify, banks need to be listed on the stock exchange, have a net worth of at least ₹1,000 crore, and show profits for two straight years.

Earlier in 2025, AU Small Finance Bank got a green light from RBI for universal status, showing how competitive things are and how strict RBI is about these upgrades.