Lufthansa rolls out FOX onboard experience on long haul flights
Starting May 6, 2026, Lufthansa is rolling out its Future Onboard Experience (FOX) on all long-haul flights.
The FOX program is all about making trips more comfortable and personal: think better amenities, smoother service, and upgraded meals.
After more than two years in the works (and a recent first class refresh), it's finally ready for takeoff.
Chef menus and new cabin amenities
First-class fliers get an amenity kit and curated items, champagne, caviar service, and tasting menus by Michelin-starred chef Christoph Kunz.
Business-class passengers can expect flexible dining times, menus by Johann Lafer, preselected breakfasts, and fancier tableware.
Premium economy gets more drink options and comfort touches like slippers.
Even economy isn't left out: look for basic amenity kits in economy, with improved meal choices including three hot main courses on flights longer than 10 hours.