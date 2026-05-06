Lufthansa rolls out FOX onboard experience on long haul flights Business May 06, 2026

Starting May 6, 2026, Lufthansa is rolling out its Future Onboard Experience (FOX) on all long-haul flights.

The FOX program is all about making trips more comfortable and personal: think better amenities, smoother service, and upgraded meals.

After more than two years in the works (and a recent first class refresh), it's finally ready for takeoff.