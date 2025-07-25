Next Article
Lyft adds Holon's autonomous shuttles to its transport network
Lyft just announced it's adding Holon's fully autonomous electric shuttles to its US network by late 2026.
These shuttles, which have no steering wheel or pedals, will start out in cities and airports and can fit up to 15 people (nine seated, six standing).
The Holon electric shuttle is powered by Mobileye's drive-System.
The Holon shuttle runs on Mobileye's Drive system and uses sensors like lidars, radars, and cameras for safety.
It's SAE Level 4 autonomous—so no human driver needed.
Lyft's move comes as Uber ramps up its own robotaxi game worldwide.
By teaming up with companies like Marubeni and Mobileye, Lyft aims to keep costs down while making its rides even smarter—and stay competitive as the future of urban transport gets closer.