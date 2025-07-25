Next Article
ITC's agri-business revenue jumped 25% in FY25, hitting ₹19,753 crore
ITC's agri-business revenue jumped 25% in FY25, hitting ₹19,753 crore.
The secret sauce? Doubling down on value-added products like spices, coffee, and frozen seafood.
ITC is strengthening its role as a go-to partner for essentials like chili and turmeric—making Indian flavors more global.
How ITC is making Indian produce famous worldwide
ITC isn't just growing in India; it's making moves in Europe and the Middle East too, riding the wave of strong Indian coffee exports even when the world market is shaky.
At home, its Climate Smart Agriculture program now covers over 31 lakh acres—helping farmers boost incomes while tackling climate challenges head-on.
For anyone curious about how big brands can grow responsibly (and make Indian produce famous worldwide), this is one to watch.