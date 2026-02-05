The company aims to expand its operations

Mad Over Donuts offers minority stake sale to expand operations

By Mudit Dube 05:01 pm Feb 05, 202605:01 pm

What's the story

Mad Over Donuts is looking to sell a minority stake and bring in a private equity investor. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to expand its operations. While no final decision has been made on the deal structure, a majority stake sale could be considered depending on market conversations and valuations. This comes as the Indian western dessert, snacks, confectionery, and quick-service restaurant (QSR) segment is witnessing a surge of back-to-back deals in recent months.