Maharashtra, Reliance to set up ₹1,500cr F&B unit in Nagpur
Maharashtra is teaming up with Reliance Consumer Products to launch a massive new food and beverage factory in Nagpur's Katol area.
With an investment of ₹1,513 crore, the project is expected to create 500 jobs and "enhance Maharashtra's food processing and consumer goods industry," according to the Chief Minister's Office.
Isha Ambani says they want to reach ₹1 lakh crore revenue
Reliance Consumer Products isn't stopping here—they're planning to invest around ₹40,000 crore over the next three years on new food parks.
Isha Ambani shared at their annual meeting that they want to grow their distribution network fast and hit ₹1 lakh crore in revenue within five years.
Their current lineup includes staples and packaged foods under the 'Independence' brand, plus home and personal care products—so this new unit is just one part of a much bigger plan.