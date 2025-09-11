Maharashtra, Reliance to set up ₹1,500cr F&B unit in Nagpur

Isha Ambani says they want to reach ₹1 lakh crore revenue

Reliance Consumer Products isn't stopping here—they're planning to invest around ₹40,000 crore over the next three years on new food parks.

Isha Ambani shared at their annual meeting that they want to grow their distribution network fast and hit ₹1 lakh crore in revenue within five years.

Their current lineup includes staples and packaged foods under the 'Independence' brand, plus home and personal care products—so this new unit is just one part of a much bigger plan.