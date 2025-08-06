Mahindra Group rewards employees with ₹500cr worth company stock
Mahindra Group just dropped a big Diwali surprise—₹500 crore worth of company stock is being shared with over 14,000 employees, including factory and shopfloor staff.
This is the first time in India that a Diwali bonus is being paid in the form of company stock, and it covers teams from Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Electric Automobile, and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.
Employees getting stake in the company
The bonus comes as Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) for permanent employees who've been with Mahindra for at least a year.
It's a major shift—shopfloor workers are getting a stake in the company for the first time ever.
Moves like this are catching on in India, following similar plans by other big firms to give employees more ownership and connect them to the company's growth.