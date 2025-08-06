Bitcoin hovers around $114,100 as crypto market remains flat

Bitcoin's stuck below key resistance zone

If you're watching crypto, Bitcoin's stuck just below a key resistance zone ($114,500-$115,500), making its next move pretty important.

Big investors pulled nearly $200 million from Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday—possibly cashing out or avoiding risk—while Ethereum ETFs actually saw money flow in.

The US SEC also cleared up some rules around crypto staking, which could make things a bit less confusing for everyone.