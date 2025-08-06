Godfrey Phillips hits new high on bonus share buzz
Godfrey Phillips India's stock just shot up 16.4% in two days, reaching a new 52-week high.
The buzz? The company posted standout Q1 results and announced a generous 2:1 bonus share issue (pending approvals).
So far this year, the stock is up a massive 107%, with the company now valued at about ₹54,106 crore.
Marlboro's India partner just posted a blockbuster Q1
For anyone following big brands or thinking about investing, here's why it's interesting:
Godfrey Phillips's profits jumped 56% in Q1 to ₹356.28 crore as revenues climbed—even with higher costs.
They're not just any FMCG player; they make some of India's most popular cigarettes and have exclusive rights to Marlboro here.
Analysts are bullish, with most recommending 'buy'
Analysts are feeling good about the future—most still recommend buying the stock and see more room for growth ahead.
The board greenlighting a bonus share issue signals real confidence from within.
Plus, trading activity has picked up lately as more investors take notice of these strong numbers.