Godfrey Phillips hits new high on bonus share buzz

Marlboro's India partner just posted a blockbuster Q1

For anyone following big brands or thinking about investing, here's why it's interesting:

Godfrey Phillips's profits jumped 56% in Q1 to ₹356.28 crore as revenues climbed—even with higher costs.

They're not just any FMCG player; they make some of India's most popular cigarettes and have exclusive rights to Marlboro here.