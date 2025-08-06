Why Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail is trending on bourses
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail shares jumped 2.2% to ₹76.82 on Wednesday, standing out on the Nifty Midcap 150—even though the company saw a big revenue drop and is still reporting losses for FY25.
Improved debt levels seem to be giving investors a bit more confidence.
Investors are betting on reduced losses and improved debt levels
Even with sales down nearly half and profits still in the red, investors are showing interest because Aditya Birla Fashion has managed to cut its losses and reduce its debt.
Plus, being part of the Nifty Midcap 150 makes it more visible for traders looking to ride midcap trends.
Revenue down nearly half, but losses have shrunk
Revenue fell 47% this year, landing at ₹7,355 crore versus last year's ₹13,996 crore.
Losses shrank to ₹438 crore from ₹749 crore last year, but earnings per share and return on equity are both still negative—so while things look a little better, there's still a long road ahead.