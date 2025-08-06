ITC shares dip 0.69% post Q1 FY25 earnings

For April-June 2025, ITC's revenue jumped to ₹21,494 crore from last year's ₹18,457 crore, and net profit edged up to ₹5,274 crore from ₹5,169 crore. But looking at the full year so far (FY25), while revenue climbed to ₹75,323 crore versus last year's ₹70,881 crore, net profit actually slipped a bit to ₹19,926 crore from ₹20,724 crore previously.

On the bright side: solid ratios and 0 debt

On the bright side: ITC's earnings per share shot up to ₹27.79 (from last year's ₹16.42), and their financial ratios look solid—a P/E of 14.74 and a P/B of 7.32 as of March '25—with zero debt on their books for extra stability in these unpredictable markets.