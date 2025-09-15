Malaysia to set Shariah standards for AI with NurAI

JAKIM will launch its own channel on NurAI

This move aims to put Malaysia on the map as a global hub for Islamic AI, tapping into a digital economy expected to hit $5.74 trillion by 2030.

to guide halal certification and ensure everything stays in line with Shariah principles.

NurAI works in Bahasa Melayu, English, Indonesian, and Arabic, following national data and security rules.

It's a big step for Malaysia blending ethical standards with new tech—especially in the growing halal industry.