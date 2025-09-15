Malaysia to set Shariah standards for AI with NurAI
Malaysia's Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM) and Zetrix AI Berhad just signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) (September 15, 2025) to set global standards for Shariah-compliant artificial intelligence.
With Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim witnessing, the goal is to create clear rules for certifying AI based on Islamic values, using Zetrix's NurAI—the world's first large language model built for Shariah compliance.
This move aims to put Malaysia on the map as a global hub for Islamic AI, tapping into a digital economy expected to hit $5.74 trillion by 2030.
JAKIM will launch its own channel on NurAI to guide halal certification and ensure everything stays in line with Shariah principles.
NurAI works in Bahasa Melayu, English, Indonesian, and Arabic, following national data and security rules.
It's a big step for Malaysia blending ethical standards with new tech—especially in the growing halal industry.