Groww eyes $9B valuation with revised IPO filing next week

Leading online investment platform Groww is gearing up to file its updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as early as next week. The Peak XV-backed company plans to go public by November, with an initial public offering (IPO) size estimated between $700 million and $1 billion. Originally, Groww aimed for a $7-8 billion valuation, but after strong FY25 results, it now targets about $9 billion in the revised DRHP.

IPO structure Fresh issue and offer for sale in upcoming IPO The upcoming IPO will consist of a fresh issue and an offer for sale, allowing early investors to make partial exits. However, it is still unclear which investors will be selling their shares in this public offering. Notably, Groww's key investors include Y Combinator, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, and Ribbit Capital.

Market strategy Groww filed draft papers through confidential route Groww had filed its draft papers with SEBI through the confidential route on May 26. This was done by Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, Groww's registered entity, under Regulation 59C (5) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The company will be one of the first start-ups to list after moving its parent entity from the US to India. It recently closed a $200 million round at a $7 billion valuation with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and existing backer Iconiq Capital participating.