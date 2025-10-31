Next Article
Mark Zuckerberg drops to 5th on Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Business
Mark Zuckerberg just dropped to fifth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Meta revealed plans to spend a massive $70-72 billion on AI capital expenditure by 2025.
The announcement made investors nervous, sending Meta's stock down and cutting Zuckerberg's net worth to around $235 billion.
Meta's AI investment causes stock sell-off
Meta's huge AI investment—much bigger than earlier estimates—sparked a sell-off in its shares, wiping out $29.2 billion from Zuckerberg's fortune.
Meanwhile, rivals like Jeff Bezos and Larry Page actually climbed in the rankings thanks to stronger stock performances.
It's a reminder that bold moves in tech can seriously shake up who's on top.