China aims for $20,000 average income by 2035
Business
China just announced a big plan: it wants its economy to grow by 4.17% every year from 2025 to 2035.
The aim? Boost average incomes above $20,000, even as the population shrinks a bit each year.
The strategy is all about tech innovation, modern industries, and encouraging people to spend more—basically, making China's economy smarter and stronger.
What does this mean for the world?
If China hits this target, it could become the world's largest economy by the mid-2030s—meaning more influence over global trade and tech trends that affect everyone.
But if growth slows down, it might shake up the balance of power worldwide.
For anyone interested in business, jobs, or how global changes impact daily life, this is one story worth keeping an eye on.