Market rout hits metal stocks; Hindustan Zinc down 7% today

Shares of metal companies witnessed a major slump on Thursday, with the Nifty Metal index declining nearly 3% to 11,726. The fall ended a three-day winning streak for the sector. Leading players such as Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta saw their stocks plummet by nearly 7% and almost 5%, respectively. National Aluminium Company (NALCO) also witnessed a decline of around 4%.

Market impact Other major players also see decline Other major players in the sector weren't spared either. Hindustan Copper and Hindalco Industries saw their shares dip by nearly 3% each. NMDC and Lloyds Metals And Energy's stocks also fell around 2% each. Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Tata Steel's shares fell over 1% each while JSW Steel and Adani Enterprises saw a decline of around 1%.

Market factors Reasons behind the sharp fall in metal stocks The sharp fall in metal stocks can be attributed to profit booking at elevated levels. The Nifty Metal index gained over 6% in the last three sessions, closing at 12,044.25 yesterday. Additionally, a stronger US dollar ahead of interest rate decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of England also impacted these stocks negatively.

