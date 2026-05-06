Markets open strong with Sensex 77,602.91 and Nifty 24,221.25

Analysts see Nifty support around 24,000

Big names like InterGlobe Aviation, Shriram Finance, and Bajaj Finance led the gains today, while L&T and ONGC slipped.

Analysts say Nifty's key support is around 24,000: if it stays above that level and crosses 24,350 next, we might see more highs soon. But if it drops below support, a dip to around 23,800 could follow.

For now, experts expect some sideways movement before any big shift.