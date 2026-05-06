Markets open strong with Sensex 77,602.91 and Nifty 24,221.25
Business
Markets opened on Wednesday on a strong note: Sensex rose 585.12 points to 77,602.91 at the open, and Nifty rose 188.45 points to 24,221.25 at the open.
Most stocks were in the green, with buyers outnumbering sellers on the BSE.
Analysts see Nifty support around 24,000
Big names like InterGlobe Aviation, Shriram Finance, and Bajaj Finance led the gains today, while L&T and ONGC slipped.
Analysts say Nifty's key support is around 24,000: if it stays above that level and crosses 24,350 next, we might see more highs soon. But if it drops below support, a dip to around 23,800 could follow.
For now, experts expect some sideways movement before any big shift.