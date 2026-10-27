Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit tanks 26% to ₹2,466cr

The company's operating profit (EBIT) for Q2 FY27 fell 17.1% YoY to ₹2,803.7 crore, down from ₹3,382 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, on a sequential basis, operating profit rose 10.8% from the April-June quarter.

The decline in operating profit was mainly attributed to higher commodity costs due to the West Asia conflict.