Maruti Suzuki's stock slips by 1.37% in last month
Maruti Suzuki's stock has been a bit unpredictable lately.
On July 30, 2025, it closed at ₹12,486 with a market cap of ₹3.92 lakh crore.
While the numbers look solid—P/E ratio at 27.04 and earnings per share at ₹461.2—the stock has slipped by 1.37% over the past month.
Even with recent dips, Maruti managed a decent 5.3% gain over the last three months, showing it can bounce back when things get rough.
The stock is pretty sensitive to market swings (with a six-month beta of 1.37), so ups and downs are part of the ride—but just yesterday it finished up by over 1%, hinting there's still some momentum left in the tank.