Dr. Reddy's Laboratories gains nearly 5% in just a week
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a tiny monthly drop of just -0.09%, but still finished Tuesday at ₹1,287.40—up nearly 1% from the last close.
Over 15 lakh shares changed hands, showing investors are still pretty interested even with some price ups and downs.
It has gained over 10% in 3 months
With a massive ₹1,08,479 crore market cap and steady financials—a P/E ratio of 19.1 and earnings per share at 68.07—Dr. Reddy's has looked solid lately, posting a 10.5% return over three months and nearly 5% gains just this week.
Its low volatility (beta of 0.2) makes it look like a stable pick for anyone wanting less drama in their portfolio.