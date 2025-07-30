Dr. Reddy's Laboratories gains nearly 5% in just a week

It has gained over 10% in 3 months

With a massive ₹1,08,479 crore market cap and steady financials—a P/E ratio of 19.1 and earnings per share at 68.07—Dr. Reddy's has looked solid lately, posting a 10.5% return over three months and nearly 5% gains just this week.

Its low volatility (beta of 0.2) makes it look like a stable pick for anyone wanting less drama in their portfolio.